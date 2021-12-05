Kangana Ranaut Performs Rituals In Lord Krishna's Temple In Vrindavan, Shares Ancient Tale

Kangana Ranaut showcased child-like excitement as she visited the temples in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The actor could not hold her excitement as she prayed at the different temples.

She also shared the stories on Instagram expressing how blessed she felt on her visit. Kangana was dressed in a green traditional outfit with floral print as she made a visit to the temple.

Kangana Ranaut visits temples in Vrindavan

She took to Instagram to share photos from the trip, calling it a 'fortunate day' to head to the 'Krishnabhumi darshan.' She was all smiles as a child applied the tilak on her forehead. 'Radhe Radhe'. The National Award winner first visited the Bankey Bihari Temple on her way to the Krishan Janmabhumi as she said, "I don’t know what good karma I did to have your love and kindness Krishna ❤️."

Numerous people and journalists surrounded Kangana as she visited the temples and shared one of those pictures, she posted some details about Krishna Janm Bhumi in Mathura. She called it a 'sensitive place' with heavy security, with no pictures being allowed and said it was 'because of the encroachment of the holy place much like Ram JanmBhumi'.

The Tanu Weds Manu star then shared details about the jail where Mata Devaki and Shri Vasudev ji were kept and said that it was partially visible for the visitors. She added that there were more such underground jails, which were not available for the visitors, and hoped Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would make it possible for all to visit.

She, however, expressed her displeasure about the huge armed forces and strict laws like border forces and stressed that it was the Krishna Jan Bhumi. She then moved to GokulDham, and while crossing the Yamuna river, she imagined 'how Vasudev carried baby Krishna on his head and crossed the violent Yamuna in rains' and termed the location as 'beyond beautiful.'

The 34-year-old posted a video of performing rituals at Gokul Dham, and added that it was the place where 'Vasudev handed over baby Krishna to Nand baba.' She termed it as the 'sweetest experience.'

She added that the priest told her that Lord Krishna was Yashoda’s baby here, so asked her to look at him as a baby and smile, or else he will cry. Kangana said that she was then given butter and mishri, after which she 'softy rocked the jhula' and laughed. She found the ritual 'delightful.'

Kangana's next destination was the Radha Janmbhumi in Barsana. Here she was given a pan and perfume and then narrated the story behind the Gods worshipped at the temple. She wrote that Shri Radhe smelt heavenly all the time, However, Shri Nath, who loved the fragrance, was not allowed to meet her, so he dressed as a woman.

She then shared that not much information was available on what happened to Radhe after Shri Krishna left Gokul. She shared stories around Radha being like 'pink like rose, beautiful like a spell and older to Krishna' and them also being related in some way. She said that Radha had a family and children after Krishna gave the flute to Radhe, saying that he will never play the flute again.

However, when Gokul got 'gloomy, depressed and hopeless' after Krishna left, Radhe played his flute and performed the Rasleela in the same way as Krishna used to. The actor added that 'history conveniently cut out our women and their contribution to man kind' and Krishna knew it, and thus told Radhe, 'My name will never be uttered without you and Krishan will always come after Radha …'

She concluded the day and said it was 'beautiful.'

Fans were super impressed and dropped praises like 'lovely' and heart emojis galore.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut