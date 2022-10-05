Kangana Ranaut Performs 'shastra Puja' At Home, Celebrates Vijaydashmi With CRPF Jawans

On the auspicious occasion of Vijaydashmi 2022, actor Kangana Ranaut held a small puja at home in Mumbai. She shared a bunch of pictures from the 'shastra puja' with CRPF jawans at home while praying for the safety of all the soldiers safeguarding the country.

Clad in a yellow and purple suit, Kangana can be seen worshipping a few rifles stacked on a table. The other pictures showed her posing with the army jawans as she performs the puja. The Tanu Weds Manu actor was given the Y-plus security cover by the Union Home Ministry after threats made against her by the Shiv Sena in 2020.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Vijaydashmi 2022 with CRPF jawans

On the occasion of Dussehra 2022, Kangana shared a few pictures from the celebrations at home with CRPF jawans and wrote, "A few pictures from the Shastra Puja at home today on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi.” She also shared a photo with Jawans in uniform as they all smiled for the camera. “Jo desh ki raksha karte hain, ishwar unki raksha karein (I pray for the safety of those who protect the country).“Dharm se aap koi bhi ho lekin karm se Kshatriya hain. Sabko Vijay Dashmi pe sirf ek sandesh, Vijayi Bhava (Whoever you may be by your religion, you are all Kshatriyas due to the work you do. My message to all on Vijay Dashmi: May you always be victorious)," she added.

Under the Y-plus category security, Ranaut is guarded by 10-11 armed commandos who will work in shifts round the clock. Among these commandos, Ranaut will have two-three armed PSOs (personal security officers) every time she is on the move while other armed personnel will secure her residence. Y-plus security implies a specific threat has been vetted by intelligence agencies.

Recently, several reports regarding the star joining politics were doing rounds, as they have for a while due to her outspokenness. However, she ruled out a political foray on Sunday at the National Gallery of Modern Art and said that she has a keen interest in politics but has no plans to enter it professionally. "I don't have any plans to enter politics as I'm busy with the shooting of my films. I do have an interest in politics but as an artist only. And I'm a successful artist as I started my career at the age of 16. I have reached the present stage after a lot of struggle," PTI quoted Ranaut.

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut