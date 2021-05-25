Kangana Ranaut Plants 20 Trees To Compensate For Trees Uprooted During Cyclone Tauktae

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself planting trees. The Queen actor spoke about the destruction caused by the recent Cyclone Tauktae and the number of trees it uprooted in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. She added that she is doing her bit from stopping cities from turning into concrete jungles and also mentioned that planting trees is the only way to save the planet.

Kangana Ranaut's latest Instagram post

Tanu Weds Manu actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle earlier today and shared a few pictures of herself planting trees. She threw light on the recent Cyclone Tauktae that wreaked havoc in some of the states along the western coast. Her caption read, "Today I planted 20 trees, we only ask what I got, sometimes please ask what I gave back to this planet also !!!

In recent cyclone Tauktae Mumbai lost more than 70 percent of its trees and Gujrat lost more than 50 thousand trees, these trees take decades to grow, how can we lose them every year like this, who is compensating for this loss?"

Kangana also raised the question about cities turning into concrete jungles and urged her followers to ask the right questions to the authorities as well as asked the people about what they are doing for their country. She added, "I am requesting concerned Mumbai @my_bmc and Gujrat @gujarattourism governments to plant Neem, Pipal, and Bargad trees wherever trees are uprooted. Above mentioned trees have medicinal qualities, not only the clean air nourish the soil they also emit an extraordinary amount of oxygen....let’s save our cities, save our trees our planet that’s the only way to save ourselves 🙏."

Netizens react to Kangana Ranaut's post

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has a following of 7.6 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 110k likes within less than an hour. Fans and followers of the Manikarnika star hailed her for the initiative and stated that they will follow the same as well. While one of her followers wrote, "U r a brave girl & we are with you. Lots of love & regard .", another one commented saying, "U are doing great."

Image - Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.