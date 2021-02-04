Kangana Ranaut Points At 'Yoga' & 'Chai' Reference In Anti-India Doc, Warns Intel Agencies

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday slammed pop star, Rihanna, for participating in the conspiracies against India and in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami fumed over the "planned attack" on India. Reading out from a set of documents and tweets detailing an anti-India agenda, Kangana came to a section where a SWOT analysis was presented and spoke about two words — 'Yoga' and 'Chai'.

"They have written specifically that "we need to disrupt India's image" and have mentioned words like Yoga and Chai. It could be a possibility that these are code words or could have been used for PM Modi ji. I am not able to understand what is the connection of Yoga and Chai with their farm laws. The document also mentions "Don't look overtly Khalistani," she told Republic TV on the 'Nation Wants To Know'.

Kangana further criticised Rihanna's singing and said, "Rihanna isn't any Mozart. She's not a great singer anyway. These people have unidentified careers and have become youth icons. Her posting tweet was already planned and the Twitter wave was against India was deliberately called for. The document proves that the 26th January attack was planned by these International powers."

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab; levels grave '100 cr' allegation over Rihanna's tweet

Kangana Ranaut fumed at International pop star Rihanna after she shared a CNN story on the suspension of the Internet in the Delhi border areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri - the epicentres of the farmers' protest. Kangana replying to Rihanna's tweet, wrote, "Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies"

Rihanna on Tuesday said, "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest" [sic]Though Kangana joined Twitter a few months back, she has 3 million followers. While Rihanna joined the platform in 2009 and has over 101 million follower

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, outlines 'international plot to divide India into pieces'

For over two months, thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of three farm laws passed by the Parliament. At present, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the ongoing impasse.

MEA cautions foreign celebrities

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. Thereafter, it called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters.

We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said.

