'Thanks For Launching But Want Outsiders To Be Treated Better': Kangana Responds To Pooja

The war of words continue between Pooja Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut on the 'nepotism' controversy. On Thursday, Kangana's team responded to Pooja's 'factual' tweet where she shared a video of Kangana thanking Vishesh Films for launching her.

'Thankful for launching but want outsiders to be treated better,' wrote Kangana Ranaut's team after claiming that 'Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists' a day prior. "She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully. She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends," the tweet said. [sic]

For the uninitiated, Pooja had highlighted how her family always gave newcomers a chance, and how they were always looked down upon for it. With Kangana, being known as the major name who made nepotism a much-debated topic and furthering this attack in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Pooja shared that they had launched Kangana with the film 'Gangster'.

Kangana’s team, however, hit back and stated that she had also auditioned for Telugu film 'Pokiri' at that time, so 'Gangster' being responsible for her stardom was ‘not working.’ In the statement, the team further alleged that Anurag Basu spotted her, and Mukesh Bhatt launched her only because he ‘does not like to pay artists’.

Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her...(1/2) https://t.co/5afdsJJx4F — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

For your info @PoojaB1972 Kangana had also auditioned for Pokiri, alongside Gangster & got selected for that as well. Pokiri went on to become an all time blockbuster, so your thinking that because of Gangster she is who she is, is totally not working. Water finds it’s level🙏 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

Guess videos lie too? 🙃 Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts! https://t.co/GKwYQW6Au9 https://t.co/J6341QtFAh — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 9, 2020

