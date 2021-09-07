Kangana Ranaut Posts BTS Video Of 'Thalaivii' Song 'Nain Bandhe Naino Se'; Watch

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii, based on the life of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actor f J. Jayalalithaa, is all set to release on September 10, 2021. Kangana has proved her mettle once again as she transforms herself in the quest to justify the character. As fans await the movie's premiere, Kangana recently took to her Instagram handle to share the making of Nain bandhe naino se jo song from the movie, in which she recreates the legendary icon's performance. Calling the movie a fabulous experience for her, Kangana looks like the epitome of grace in the video.

J Jayalalithaa was not only a great politician and leader but an equally good actor and dancer, which Kangana has tried recreating in the movie. In the BTS video from the movie's song, Kangana can be seen practising tirelessly to perfect her portrayal of the former CM. The actor revealed that one of the major roadblocks for her in the movie that "set her apart' from Jayalalithaa was her unparalleled talent as a dancer. She also expressed her dearth of background in dancing, adding that she has never "felt this way" for the craft.

Kangana revealed that she had to practice for months to perfect her nuances. Calling Nain Bandhe Naino Se a challenge for her, she lauded the efforts of the dance director Gayathri Ragurammin teaching her Bharatnatyam from scratch as they went onto build the steps. Take a look at Kangana's uncanny resemblance to the legend as she recreates her magic on screen.

More about Kangana's upcoming biopic

The multilingual biographical film is helmed by AL Vijay and is set to be released on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, the film stars actors like Arvind Swami, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in significant roles. Kangana recently watched the movie, and taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “What a gratifying experience to watch Thalaivii, the best film of my career so far.” adding that she was confident the film will "bring audiences back to theatres.”.

The movie features Arvind Swamy in the role of former actor & Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. Thalaivii traces the equation between MGR and Jayalalithaa as they worked in films and then ventured into politics together. The film has been in headlines lately owing to large multiplex chains refusing to screen the Hindi version.

(IMAGE- KANGANARANAUT/ INSTA)