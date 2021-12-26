Kangana Ranaut Posts Gratitude-filled Birthday Wish For Her Mother; Uploads Throwback Pics

Kangana Ranaut had been away from social media for long, and only joined Instagram in the last couple of years. Since then, the actor has been active on the platform, regularly sharing updates on her professional ventures, views on current issues and expressing love for her family. The posts for her loved ones showed the strong bond she shared with them, and a glimpse of this was her message for her mother Asha Ranaut on Sunday.

The occasion was her mother Asha Ranaut's birthday. The Thalaivii star went back in time to share her mother's picture as a youngster and some other details from her childhood. Kangana's sister Rangoli also conveyed her greetings for Ranaut Sr on Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut's heartwarming birthday wish for her mother Asha Ranaut

Kangana dropped a black-and-white snap of her mother from her younger days to extend a heartwarming birthday wish. She used terms like 'janani' and 'mata' for her mother to convey her birthday greetings on social media.

She then dropped a selfie with her mother, dressed in grand traditional outfits. The Tanu Weds Manu star then wrote that she had become a 'reality', only because her mother dreamt about her, and conveyed her gratitude for it.

Sharing another sweet detail from the past, Kangana posted a photo of her parents and wrote that her grandfather used to lovingly call her mother as 'Gudiya'. The 4-time National Award winner shared that her mother still so fit even at her age.

Kangana Ranaut's sister's message for her mother's birthday

Rangoli too dropped some delightful photos, where Asha Ranaut could be seen showering love on the former's son, Prithvi. She wrote that her mother meant the 'whole world' for them, and that they were blessed to have the 'Best Mom' and the 'Best Nani'.

Previously, the siblings have shared love-filled posts for their mother. Some of the best in them was Kangana writing a poem on Mother's Day. Be it Ranaut Sr oiling Kangana's hair, attending her win at National Award ceremony or the children celebrating events with her, she is a constant on Kangana and Rangoli's Instagram accounts.