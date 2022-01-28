Kangana Ranaut Praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Self-designed House: 'Very Beautiful'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with her upcoming film tied Tiku Weds Sheru, however, she will be serving as producer for the upcoming venture. The film stars seasoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actor Avneet Kaur, who will be making her debut on the big screen as a lead actor. Since the beginning of the film's shooting, the Queen actor has been sharing updates from the sets of the film and praises for the actors in the movie.

Recently, the 34-year-old actor shared a picture of Siddiqui's house to commend his artistic vision whilst designing his own house. Take a look.

Kangana Ranaut on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new house

Taking to her Instagram story on January 28, the actor shared a picture of Siddiqui's new house to compliment him on his contribution to designing the house. she also congratulated him on the beautiful new house. The actor wrote, ''Nawazuddin Siddique sir ne apna naya ghar khud design kiya hai,bahut khubsurat hai..bahut bahut Mubarak.''

As per a report from Pinkvilla, the new bungalow took three years to finish as the actor contributed heavily to its interior design. Additionally, the beautiful bungalow is named after Siddique's father 'Nawab'. As per the report, the bungalow in Mumbai is inspired by the actor's old house in his village.

More on Tiku Weds Sheru

Bringing a unique concept to life, Kangana Ranaut has stepped into the shoes of a producer for the venture Tiku Weds Sheru. Sharing the poster of the upcoming venture, she announced commencing filming of the movie by writing, ''Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me …Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru…❤️ Here’s a piece of my heart ❤️ Hope you all like ❤️ Filming begins …See you soon in theatres first ❤️''

Recently, the actor shared a special moment from the sets of the movie where she is seen handling the camera. Sharing the picture, she wrote, ''This is no ordinary day, today one the sets of Tiku weds Sheru, I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema in the 1950s and this belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy ji …

As I am all set to direct my second feature film Emergency this is nothing short of a blessing…What a lovely day …Thanks to the family of Bimal Roy ji to give us this precious gem for filming… thanks @donfernandodp for arranging this''

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/Nawazuddin Siddiqui