Kangana Ranaut Praises Samantha's Performance In 'The Family Man 2' Trailer

After quite a delay, the makers of The Family Man 2 released the much-anticipated trailer on May 19 which garnered massive love from not only fans and also celebs. After watching Samantha Akkineni's performance in the video, actor Kangana Ranaut shared a still of the same on her Instagram story and praised the former's acting skills. Kangana wrote, “This girl has my heart.” The Family Man 2 trailer has been trending No.1 on YouTube ever since its release with 15M views in a day and still counting.

Kangana is all praises for Samantha

Presented by Amazon Prime Video, The Family Man Season 2 is created and produced by Raj & DK; and is written by Suman Kumar, Raj and DK. Meanwhile, Raj and DK and Suparn S Varma have directed the show. Apart from Samantha, the series will also feature actors Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Asif Sattar Basra, Shahab Ali, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, N Alagamperumal, Anandsami, Abhay Verma, and others. The show is all set to release on June 4, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, on the digital streaming platform.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor also reacted to The Family Man 2 trailer. He penned down one of Manoj Bajpayee’s dialogues in the trailer, which read, “I’m full FOMO LOMO Lelo, etc.” Apart from this, Samantha's husband, Naga Chaitanya also reviewed the trailer and dropped an endearing comment. Fans in huge numbers lauded the stars' performance and shared their views on social media.

I’m full FOMO LOMO lelo etc etc. https://t.co/VY67LBcUVP — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 19, 2021

Back in March, when the trailer of Kangana's film Thalaivi was released online, the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor was one of the first to praise it. Samantha had called Kangana the "bravest and most daring actor of the generation". Helmed by Vijay, Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhu Bala.

#ThalaiviTrailer is outstanding 🙌🙌 @KanganaTeam You are the bravest , most daring and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation 🙏🙌#Vijay sir goosebumps stuff just goosebumps stuff 🙏

Can’t wait to witness this magic in the theatre ❤️ — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 23, 2021

On the work front, Samantha will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming direction, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Kangana, on the other hand, has Dhaakad, alongside Arjun Rampal and Tejas in the pipeline. Kangana had completed filming Tejas in Bikaner and had shared many glimpses from the sets.

