Kangana Ranaut Praises Simi Garewal's Interview With Jayalalithaa, Says It Helped Her Prep

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Thalaivi has been creating a buzz among fans of cinema for several reasons. Kangana Ranaut recently praised Simi Garewal for her interview with former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, saying that it helped her research for her biopic Thalaivi. The actor took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to reveal details about the same.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana Ranaut responded to a Twitter user who wrote, “@Simi_Garewal is phenomenal. I don’t think any interviewer can match her level of grace. These shows nowadays have no soul honestly. Hers was authentic and enjoyable”. The tweet was in response to a YouTube connection to an episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal that featured J Jayalalithaa and recommended that people watch the "no-holds-barred interview of the legend" before watching Kangana's Thalaivi.

Responding to the tweet, the actor wrote, “Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared a tweet online, fans went all out to comment all things nice. Some of the users asked Kangana to do an interview with Simi Garewal, while some praised J Jayalalithaa. One of the users wrote, “Please Kangana, Do an interview with @Simi_Garewal. You both will rock together”. Another one wrote, “I love that interview of Jaya Amma. He elegance and class is unmatched”. Take a look at a few tweets below.

I love that interview of Jaya Amma. He elegance and class is unmatched. #CompleteJustice4SSR — sushdishaTer (@sushdishaTer) March 30, 2021

Please kangana,Do an interview with @Simi_Garewal .you both will rock together â¤ï¸ — Aryan Rajput (@AryanRajput21) March 30, 2021

@KanganaTeam The trailer of the movie #Thalaivi is revealing your amazing performance and an amazing transformation. You will surely get one more national award for movie #Thalaivi it will be successfully hit with widespread popularity. #VoteForThalaivi — Gaurav Sharma (@gauravs251081) March 30, 2021

Jayalalithaa biopic stars actor Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. The film also portrays Arvind Swami as politician M G Ramachandran and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Apart from them, actors Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree also appear in crucial roles. The movie is being bankrolled by Karma Media Entertainment, Vibri Motion pictures, and Zee Studios in association with Sprint films and Gothic Entertainment. Thalaivi is also produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Thirumal Reddy and Hitesh Thakkar. It is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Telegu, and Tamil, in cinemas on April 23, 2021. Kangana Ranaut had recently posted the film's trailer and fans cannot stop gushing over it. Watch.

