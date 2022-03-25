Actor Kangana Ranaut who has always shown her love for khadi and local weavers while promoting Indian culture recently pulled off a khadi outfit at the runway of Lakme Fashion Week. The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, which is a celebration of fabric and design, was treated well by the Tanu Weds Manu star who donned the outfit by Khadi India.

For the unknown, the actor looked resplendent in a white pristine Jamdani saree as she walked the ramp. The gorgeous silhouette was paired with a sleeveless blouse and a statement emerald pendant layered necklace. She accesorised her look in a signature top bun and bold winged liner while leaving heads turn at the event.

Kangana Ranaut shows her love for khadi at Lakme Fashion Week

The fashion show brought five labels, MOSSI Abhishek Gupta Benares, Anavila, Anju Modi, Charu Parashar, and Rina Dhaka, each portraying their signature styles and collections on the runway. The actor ditched the usual designer brands and clothes and opted for khadi while promoting local skilled artisans and weavers of India. Kangana gave a glimpse of her looks on Instagram while hailing the use of Khadi at the fashionable event and how the other fabrics are treated like waste as compared to khadi.

"To be truly global one has to be truly local first. Khadi can be hope for the entire world which is struggling with the pollution from the fashion industry. Millions of Tons of synthetic fabric are thrown in the ocean every year and fashion industry wastes are destroying the soil, air, and water equally...Khadi an organic and environment-friendly fabric is the ultimate resolution the world is seeking...Let's guide the world and explore the true genius of Bharata. Was an honour to represent @kvicindia Jai Hind,” the actor in her Instagram post wrote.



Kangana’s love for traditional wear especially saree is no secret, especially when it comes to breezy cotton ones. From wearing simple cotton sarees to banarasi silk ones, the actor has flaunted her stylish looks on Instagram. No matter what occasion it is, actress Kangana Ranaut definitely knows how to adorn a stunning saree.

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut/lakmefashionwk