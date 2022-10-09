Kangana Ranaut-Rangoli Wish Brother Aksht On His Birthday; 'May You Get The Best In Life'

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli shared heartfelt posts on social media to wish their brother, Aksht Ranaut, on his birthday today, October 9. While the Emergency actor shared an unseen glimpse with Aksht, Rangoli dropped a childhood picture with the birthday boy as she wished him "best in life".

Kangana Ranaut-Rangoli pen heartfelt wishes on sibling Aksht's birthday

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, the Queen star shared a selfie alongside Aksht as they smiled ear to ear. On the other hand, Rangoli Chandel also shared a loving message to her brother as she shared their unseen, childhood picture. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my dearest brother @aksht ranaut!! May you get the best in life and have a lovely day." Take a look.

Kangana never fails to shower love on her family members on special occasions, and celebrating Bhai Dooj last year, she shared a rare glimpse with Aksht. In the caption, she wrote, "Blessed to have you as a brother Aksht…. Happy Bhai Dooj.''

On the work front, Kangana will be stepping into the shoes of a female fighter pilot in Tejas. Marking the 90th anniversary of the Indian Air Force on October 8 the actor made a shoutout to all the warriors who safeguard the territory. "Greetings to all our sir warriors from team Tejas on Air Force Day," she wrote.

Apart from Tejas, she will be seen in the political drama Emergency wherein she takes the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher as the revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Mahima Chaudhry as author-cultural activist Pupul Jayakar.

She also has Sita-The Incarnation in the pipeline. Kangana's last big screen appearance was Dhaakad, which flopped at the box office as it failed to fetch numbers.

(Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)