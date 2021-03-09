Kangana Ranaut Reaches Delhi For 'Tejas' Shoot; Treats Her Sweet-tooth In National Capital

Indian actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, landed in the national capital for her upcoming film Tejas. Re-sharing the pictures posted by a Twitter user, Kangana confirmed her arrival in Delhi. Meanwhile, she also revealed the shooting updates of Tejas as she mentioned that the early morning shift has been scheduled for the next day. On the other hand, Kangana also added that she will "definitely" treat her inner foodie with Delhi's street food.

Kangana reaches Delhi for Tejas' shoot

Reached Delhi for #Tejas shoot... early morning shift tom, lots of work in coming days but definitely looking forward to some street food as well 🥰@sarveshmewara1 @nonabains @RSVPMovies https://t.co/XYoY16S8x0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 8, 2021

An hour after her arrival to the national capital, the Tanu Weds Manu Return actor savoured some sweet delicacies in Delhi. Giving a peek into her plate, she captioned her picture, "Delhi oh Delhi".

Delhi oh Delhi .... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vPUyyRBkiz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 8, 2021

Interestingly, in the photos, the Queen actor can be seen draped in a white organza saree with floral print teamed up with a deep-neck blouse. To accessorise her airport look, the actor wore a pair of brown-tinted shades while carrying a peach-colour handbag. The photos also captured a glimpse of her tattoo, which she has inked on the back of her neck, as she tied a bun.

A peek into Kangana Ranaut's movies

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in sports-drama Panga. She has multiple releases in her kitty, including the biopic of late politician Jayalalithaa. In her latest tweet, Ranaut informed her fans and followers that the first half dubbing of Thalaivi is over, and only the second half is left. On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, Kangana announced that the film will release on April 23, 2021.

Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make (cont) pic.twitter.com/lqTgGc3JSp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2021

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has an action-packed film Dhaakad in her kitty. She wrapped the shoot for it on February 21, 2021. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is touted to be a spy thriller. Along with Ranaut, Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal will also play pivotal characters in the upcoming film. The film is said to be based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women.

