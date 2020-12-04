Kangana Ranaut Reacts As Legal Notices Pile Up Over Farmers' protest Tweet Controversy

Not one, but two legal notices were sent to Kangana Ranaut as criticism from celebrities piled on over her now-deleted tweet on an elderly woman in the ongoing farmer protests. After a Chandigarh-based advocate sought an apology from her within a week, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) also followed suit. Responding to the legal notice, and another by lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar, the actor quipped that they were all trying to make her 'famous.'

READ: Another Legal Notice To Kangana Ranaut Over ‘derogatory’ Tweet; Sirsa Demands Her Apology

Kangana Ranaut reacts to legal notices for tweet on farmer protests

Responding to a news report of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) sending her a legal notice, Kangana Ranaut threw light on other case filed against her. She stated that the 'film mafia' had filed many cases on her, as Javed Akhtar filed a case against her.

She also alleged that the Congress government in Punjab had joined the Maharashtra government in filing cases against her. she wrote, "It seems they will rest only after making me famous."

Film mafia filed many cases on me, last night Javed Akhtar filed one more, Maharashtra government filing one case every hour now congress in Punjab is also joined the gang.... ðŸ˜

Lagta hai mujhe mahan banake he dum lenge ðŸ¥°ðŸ™

Thank you ðŸ™ https://t.co/Q3w7WaCyCm — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 4, 2020

Kangana in a now-deleted tweet had mistaken Mohinder Kaur, who participated in the farmer protests, for Bilkis Bano, one of the prominent faces of the Shaheen Bagh protests. The Tanu Weds Manu star had alleged that she was 'available for Rs 100' to participate in protests.

READ: Mika Seeks Kangana Ranaut's Apology For Deleted Tweet On Farmer Protests, Calls It 'shame'

Expressing disapproval over the tweet, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of DSGMC had tweeted that they had sent a legal notice to Kangana. The Shiromani Akali Dal leader termed it as a 'derogatory tweet' for calling the aged 'mother of a farmer as a woman' as 'available for Rs 100'. He wrote that her statement portrayed farmers protest as 'anti-national' and demanded an 'unconditional apology from her.

Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation suit against Kangana, for which he submitted a written statement. He had claimed she had made defamatory statements against her. The case is scheduled to be heard on December 19.

Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh and other celebrities also strongly criticised Kangana Ranaut for the tweet. Other members of the entertainment industry like Sargun Mehta, Himashi Khurana and Ammy Virk expressed their disapproval of the statements too.

Kangana, however, said she stood with the farmers, who have been protesting the passing of three agrarian laws for nine days. As farmer unions met the Government on Thursday and planned another meeting on December 5, she expressed confidence that the Centre will address their grievances.

READ: When Kangana Ranaut Emptied Her Bank Balance On 1 Moschino Dress: 'I Couldn't Believe'

READ: Kangana Ranaut Fires Back At Plea In Bombay HC Seeking Her Twitter Account's Suspension

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.