Kangana Ranaut reacts as NASA interns wear bindi, express religious devotion

People of Indian-origin often take their cultures to the countries they start living in, and an example of this is Indian festivals is the nation's festivals being celebrated across the world. Recently, NASA scientist Dr Swati Mohan was hailed for wearing a bindi, despite being in the United States of America for many years. The similar gesture of two Indian-origin sisters interning with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) impressed Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut on Indian-origin NASA interns

Recently, a scientist named Kathy Lueders, lead of NASA's human spaceflight program, had shared pictures of two sisters Puja and Pratima Roy, who were majoring in Computer Engineering Technology at New York universities and interning at NASA Glenn Research simultaneously. Apart from the two wearing a bindi, the highlight was that they had kept the statues of numerous deities at their study/workspace.

Kangana was delighted seeing the pictures, calling them as 'Virat Hindus' and that anyone with a scientific bend of mind was likely to be 'inclined to Hinduism'. The actor added that it was 'lovely' for her to see them wearing bindis too. "Devotion is the most profound dimension of intelligence," the Queen star wrote.

Anyone with scientific bend of mind will naturally be inclined to Hinduism, so lovely to see virat Hindus that too girls and also wearing bindis as one of the brightest scientists of NASA... devotion is the most profound dimension of intelligence 🙏 https://t.co/KYOryV6iln — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 21, 2021

Previously, Dr Swati Mohan's appearance in a bindi, as she led the landing of NASA's Perseverance rover became a big talking point. She had then stated that it was something that was a part of her and that she was not trying to make any statement with the gesture.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is known for expressing her views on religion and caste, and often making strong and controversial statements around it. She had recently shared that she had been an atheist and it was while studying science, that the 'kundalini' practice intrigued her about Hinduism.

Nicely explained,growing up I was an atheist, was studying science, kundalini was one of the reasons why I was intrigued by Hinduism,Hinduism offers practical for all its theories that gave me courage to do experiments with various science of 4 Yogas I used Vivekananda’s methods https://t.co/9JZEPWrTHs — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana will soon be seen in Thalaivi, as she worked on films like Dhaakad and Tejas.

