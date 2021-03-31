Kangana Ranaut Reacts As PM Modi Mentions March 25 1989 Incident Involving Jayalalithaa

Basking in the glory of her fourth National Award, Kangana Ranaut might be seeking to add to her tally with her upcoming release Thalaivi. The trailer recently became a talking point, and one of the moments seen was of the actor portraying former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s humiliation in the state assembly. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of this incident while speaking of women empowerment in Tamil Nadu delighted Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut on PM Modi’s statement on Jayalalithaa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the crowd at Dharapuram on Tuesday ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections had shared how the citizens were no longer willing to tolerate the ill-treatment of women. Giving the example of ''horrible'' remarks by DMK's Dindigul Leoni and a ''young crown prince'', he stated that it was a part of the Congress-DMK culture to insult women.

He then said, “Never forget 25 March 1989, in the assembly of Tamil Nadu, how did DMK leaders treat ‘Amma’ Jayalalitha ji? DMK and Congress will not guarantee women empowerment.”

Reacting to the statement, Kangana stated that it was ‘very kind’ of the Prime Minister to talk about women empowerment. The Tanu Weds Manu star added that no party that treated woman ‘badly’ should be in power. She added that more details on the incident mentioned by the PM could be seen in Thalaivi trailer.

In the trailer, one could see Kangana aka Jayalalitha, being slapped by the other members of the assembly, and even pulling her saree. She then invokes the Draupadi ‘cheer haran’ and her victory to state that she was also going to follow suit and win this battle.

Thalaivi, also starring Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Bhayashree, among others, is directed by Vijay and hits the theatres on April 23.

At the trailer launch of Thalaivi, Kangana had expressed confidence about the film releasing in theatres amid COVID-19.

"Maybe the films that are coming aren't performing to their full potential but it's not that they are underperforming. They are definitely making a good impact. Audiences are ready," she said,

Kangana added, "And we have to collectively fight it (Covid-19), the vaccine is also here and we still have four weeks (to release the film)," Ranaut said.

(With PTI inputs)

