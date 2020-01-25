WATCH: Kangana Ranaut Reacts On Being Conferred With Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut has been conferred with the high honour of the Padma Shri award for her services to the art of cinema. While her fans rejoice in the news, the actor has wholeheartedly thanked the government of India for the distinguished embellishment of a Padma Shri award. She has also expressed gratitude for all her friends who have been congratulating her for the honour and a special vote of thanks to her well-wishers who have stood by her side to support and help her make this achievement possible. Watch the video (above).

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a list of awardees of the esteemed Padma Awards earlier on Saturday evening. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami are among the notable personalities shortlisted for the Padma Shri award which is given for distinguished service in the field of Art. Kangana's official Instagram account, managed by her team, shared a photo of the actor and captioned it with the words, "New Year started with a great note! Highly acclaimed Actor and Director, #KanganaRanaut, who has won multiple national awards at the age of 32, has been awarded with the highest honour in the country, #PadmaShri, on the eve of #RepublicDay 2020. Congratulations to her and the entire Team!"

Hailed as the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has also won the coveted National Award for her contribution to Indian cinema multiple times in her career so far. The achievements of the 32-year-old actor have been laudable and rightly deserving of the high honour that comes along with a Padma Shri award. Actor-director Kangana Ranaut has a range of important and successful films along with memorable characters and award-worthy performances to her credit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, took to his Twitter account and congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people. "Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards," he tweeted. The prime minister added that the awardees include "extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity".

Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity. https://t.co/POdpBsPtq4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

