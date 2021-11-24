Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Another FIR With Pic Saying 'just In Case They Come For Arrest'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to her official Instagram handle and reacted to an FIR which was filed against her on Tuesday in Mumbai for allegedly using derogatory language against the Sikh community on social media platforms. In her IG story, Ranaut posted a throwback snap describing her reaction to the FIR.

The Thalaivii actor had reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the repeal of the three contentious farm laws. After which, reportedly, the actor was booked under various sections for 'outraging religious feelings.'

Kangana Ranaut drops old snap in response to recent FIR

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Ranaut posted a snap from a 2014’s photoshoot. In the picture, she can be seen posing with a glass of drink in hand. The actor captioned the snap, “Another day, another FIR. Just in case they come to arrest me. My mood at home.”

On Tuesday, the FIR was lodged by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Amarjeet Singh Sandhu of Dadar’s Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, and Jaspalsingh Siddhu, the president of the Supreme Council Navi Mumbai Gurudwara. Amarjeet Singh Sandhu has accused the actor of ‘making derogatory remarks against his community.’

FIR against Kangana Ranaut for remarks against Sikhs

According to PTI, in the complaint, DSGMC also mentioned that the Queen actor had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers’ protest as a ‘Khalistani’ movement and labelled the community as ‘terrorists.’ The report suggests Ranaut was booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Last week, the Thalaivii actor had reacted on Insta after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three contentious farm laws. She posted an image text and wrote, "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided)."

(Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)