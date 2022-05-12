Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Big B Deleting 'Dhaakad' Teaser; 'Whose Pressure Will He Have?'

Action-driven films have become the latest trend with several filmmakers trying to cash in by making commercial films on the same theme. Actor Kangana Ranaut who is known to bring something unique with every film has left no stone unturned to get into that Ultra action mode for her upcoming drama Dhaakad.

The film's teaser and trailer both have won appreciation from actors' fans and people from the industry including megastars. However, minutes after sharing the Dhaakad teaser on Twitter, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan deleted it. This move caught the attention of the fans and Kangana who were quite perplexed by the sudden decision.

Kangana Ranaut on why Amitabh Bachchan deleted Dhaakad teaser

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, Kangana talked about Amitabh's decision and gave a thought behind any kind of pressure or influence the iconic star would have been under at his level.

Though it is hard to guess the reason behind the Sholay actor's move, Kangana, however, mentioned that she can never tell the reason behind him deleting the Dhaakad teaser after tweeting it. Kangana called the situation ‘complex’ and said, “Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr. Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in another five-ten minute. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex."

Kangana who is known for her bold mannerism and outspoken nature has been quite vocal about certain matters in the past that had sparked debates. Despite people trying to tarnish her image in public, the actor has always pulled it strong and proved her acting mettle. In return, she never received appreciation from the film industry for the hard work she does.

Having said that the Tanu Weds Manu actor shared her opinion on the same and talked about how she feels that the celebrities are under some kind of ‘personal insecurities’ that prevents them fr appreciating her work. “I feel somewhere there is a lot of personal insecurity that also people have. It just cannot be one powerful person. Why do these actors fail to encourage me and my work and especially when it’s for women?" she concluded.

Meanwhile, Dhaakad is helmed by debutant director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai. While Kangana plays the role of a spy Agent Agni, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta play antagonist roles. The film is released on May 20 and will lock horns with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut/PTI