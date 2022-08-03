Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor. The forthcoming film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump. While the movie is set to release in over a week, Aamir Khan is facing several controversies surrounding the movie. Several hashtags including "BoycottLaalSignhChadha," "BoycottAamirKhan" and more are trending on social media. Amid the controversy, Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut penned a cryptic note regarding the film and the controversies.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut recently penned a long cryptic note on Aamir Khana and Laal Singh Chadha. In the note, Kangana Ranaut claimed the controversy around the film is curated by Aamir Khan himself. Moreover, she mentioned how films from the South industry are flourishing at the box office and so far only a "comedy sequel", Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has minted good numbers.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "I think all the negativity around upcoming release Laal Singh Chadha is skill fully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself, this year no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway... But now they will call India intolerant, Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audience it's now about being a Hindu or Muslim.. even after Aamir Khan Ji made Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant he gave biggest hits of his life... please stop making it about religion or ideology, it's takes away from their bad acting and bad films."

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chadha also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The movie is set to hit the theatres on August 11. It will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

On Kangana Ranaut's work front

Kangana Ranaut was last seen playing a spy in the spy thriller Dhaakad. The actor is now gearing up to step into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film Emergency. She also has Sita in her kitty. The actor will make her production debut with Tike Weds Sheru.

Image: PTI