Kangana Ranaut Reacts To 'Dhaakad's BO Failure, 'I See Lots Of Curated Negativity But..'

Kangana Ranaut was most recently seen in her spy thriller film Dhaakad as she took on the lead role as a fierce agent, Agni alongside Arjun Rampal. The film did not do well at the box office and the actor took to her social media account to pen down a response about the situation. She called 2022 the 'year of blockbuster' despite the box office failure of her life and mentioned that she has witnessed 'curated negativity' online.

Kangana Ranaut on Dhaakad box office failure

The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a story as she listed the successful projects she has been part of in the past. She mentioned that in 2019 she was part of Manikarnika, which earned a whopping 160 cr at the box office. She mentioned that after COVID, her film Thalaivii was released and became the 'biggest film' of her career. She also cited her OTT debut with Lock Upp, which was released in 2022 and became a hit online. She then went on to call 2022 the 'year of blockbusters' and mentioned she still has 'great hope' for it. She wrote-

"2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career Thalaivii which came on OTT and was a huge success. I see a lot of negativity but 2020 is the year of blockbusters—Lock Upp hosting. And it’s not over yet…I have great hopes with it."

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad hit the big screens on May 20 and locked horns with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. The horror-comedy continues to soar high at the box office, while Ranaut's spy thriller did not do as well as expected. On May 27, a week after the film's release, it was reported by Indian Box Office that only 20 tickets of Dhaakad were sold across India as the film minted Rs 4420 on its eighth day on the big screen.

#Dhaakad today collects 4 thousand by selling 20 tickets across India. Meanwhile India's No.1 female star #AliaBhatt's #GangubaiKathiawadi collected 5.01 cr nett on second Friday. — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) May 27, 2022

Kangana Ranaut's films

Soon after the film's release, Kangana began preparing for her next project, Emergency. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Tejas, in which she will play the role of a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. The Incarnation: Sita is also another film in the pipeline for the actor, and fans can't wait to see her on the big screen.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut