Kangana Ranaut Reacts As Fan Asks To Restore Her Twitter Handle After Elon Musk's Takeover

Elon Musk has cemented a $44 billion deal to take over the microblogging platform Twitter. The big news received reactions from various Bollywood personalities, including Kangana Ranaut, who hailed Musk for his acquisition.

The Emergency actor, whose Twitter handle was suspended last year, also shared a fan's request to Musk to get her account restored. Kangana shared a sticker of 'Protect free speech' while sharing the netizen's request and also quipped that she misses her Twitter friends.

Kangana Ranaut reacts as user asks her Twitter account to be restored

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, October 28, Kangana shared the fan status, wherein they had mentioned, "In the spirit of 'Freedom of Speech'.. Hope you restore @KanganaTeam as well @elonmusk.." Sharing a screenshot of the tweet, Kangana added a 'protect free speech' sticker. In a follow-up post, she also wrote, "Ha ha miss my Twitter friends." Take a look.

Her shoutout to Elon Musk also comes days after she defended his response to Kanye West's tweet. The actor shared a post by Vanity Fair about an article on Musk, with the headline reading ‘Get ready for Elon Musk to turn Twitter into a right-wing cesspool’.

Coming to his defence, Kangana penned a note about how he's being targeted by liberals, who can't stand 'fiery, intelligent' people in today's time.

"Elon is woke’s new target. They can’t stand anyone, who can think for him or herself, basically, who is self-made, fiery, intelligent and above all sane… To get woke’s sympathy one has to be dimwit, powerless and incompetent… liberals/ wokes have such role models… they have started massive hate campaign against Elon," she mentioned.

For the unversed, Kangana's Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended' in May last year following her reaction to the West Bengal assembly election results.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the political drama Emergency alongside Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT/ AP)