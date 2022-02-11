Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Hijab Row; Says 'Learn To Break Free Not Cage Yourself'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to react to the ongoing controversy in Karnataka, where students from the Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district are protesting to be allowed to wear a hijab that is not part of the stipulated dress code, triggering counter-protest wherein students are wearing saffron shawls. Reacting to the hijab row, Kangana took to her verified Instagram handle and shared a post by author Anand Ranganathan.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kangana reposted Anand Ranganathan's post, which read, "Iran. 1973 and now. From Bikini to Burqa in fifty years flat. Those who do not learn from History are doomed to repeat it." First half of the picture shows a group of girls sitting in a bikini, while the other half shows women wearing burqas. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan. Learn to break free, not cage yourself."

Earlier, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini had also reacted to the controversy. She had told ANI, "Schools are for education and religious matters should not be taken there. Every school has a uniform that should be respected. You can wear whatever you want outside the school."

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan had also called posted on Twitter writing, "What is happening in Karnataka is provoking unrest. A religious poison wall is being erected among the students who are not lying. What is happening in the neighbouring state beyond the single wall should not come to Tamil Nadu. It is time for the progressive forces to be more careful."

In a major development concerning the Hijab Row, the Karnataka High Court in its detailed interim order has restrained all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab, religious flags, or the like inside classrooms, until it finishes hearing the matter.

A full bench of the Karnataka High Court headed by Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi and comprising Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi passed the orders on the batch of petitions challenging an order of the Karnataka Government prohibiting the use of headscarves and any other religious symbols in the uniforms of school institutions.

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags, or the like within the classroom, until further orders," the three judges bench of the High Court said.

The High Court through its interim order also requested the state government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest, with the Karnataka government seeking the reopening of Class 9 & 10 from Monday.

