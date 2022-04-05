After the Oscars, as Grammys 2022 failed to pay tribute to veteran legend Lata Mangeshkar in their "In Memoriam" segment during the live telecast, it received numerous reactions from celebrity artists and her fans all around the world. As the Recording Academy had mentioned Lata Mangeshkar on their official website, however, the live telecast saw her omission, Kangana Ranaut expressed her grief and anger towards the Grammys and Oscars failing to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

While Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim among others received special tributes, fans expressed disappointment over the late Indian musician being left out of the homage segment. Taking to their social media handles, netizens deemed the instance as Recording Academy's 'biggest failure', while others iterated how the biggest award functions fail to look beyond America.

Kangana Ranaut urges Indians to boycott biased events claiming to be international

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note on her Instagram story reacting to the latest news revealing how Lata Mangeshkar did not receive a special tribute In Memoriam segment during the live telecast of the Grammy awards 2022. While addressing the Indian media as well as her fans, she stated that they must take strong stands against any local awards that claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies. Stating further, she mentioned how both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and urged the Indian media to totally boycott these biased local events that claim to be global awards. In another Instagram story, while referring to the Grammys and Oscars, she mentioned that everyone should boycott these "snooty western awards."

She wrote, "We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legandary artists because of their race or ideologies... both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji... our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards." (sic)

Such reactions arrived shortly after the Oscars 2022 failed to include Lata Mangeshkar, as well as Dilip Kumar from their In Memorium section. It also came as a surprise to fans as the Academy had earlier featured Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor in the same segment.

Image: PTI