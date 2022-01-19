Versatile actor Kangana Ranaut who is quite active on social media recently reacted to a report by a news portal that stated the qualities of a Himalayan flower that helps in COVID-19 cure. The news piece mentioned that the Himalayan plant rhododendron arboretum has the properties to inhibit the replication of COVID-19. Kangana reacted to the report and revealed that it grows in her native place.

The study mentioned by the news piece mentioned that it was proven in an experiment that was performed on COVID-19 infected Vero E6 cells (cells from the kidney of an African monkey that are commonly used to study the infectivity of bacteria and virus). Kangana, who was elated to hear the news, shared it on her Instagram story and called it a ‘magical flower’.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to a Uttarakhand flower with COVID cure qualities

Sharing the same, she wrote, "This magic flower is from my native place Mandi,” along with a starry eye emoticon. According to PTI, the research found that phytochemical-rich petals of Rhododendron arboreum found in the Himalayan region, locally called “Buransh” shows antiviral activity and fight against the virus.

The findings of the research team have been recently published in the journal Biomolecular Structure and Dynamics. The petals of the Himalayan Buransh flower are consumed in various forms by the local population for their varied health benefits.

Hot water extracts from these petals were found to be rich in quinic acid and its derivatives. Molecular dynamics studies showed that these phytochemicals have two kinds of effects against the virus.

"While vaccination is one route to providing the body with the fighting power against the virus, there is a worldwide search for non-vaccine medicines that can prevent viral invasion of the human body. These medicines use chemicals that either bind to the receptors in our body cells and prevent the virus from entering them or act on the virus itself and prevent its replication inside our bodies," said Shyam Kumar Masakapalli, Associate Professor, IIT Mandi’s School of Basic Science.

"Among the different types of therapeutic agents being studied, phytochemicals (chemicals derived from plants) are considered particularly promising because of their synergistic activity and natural source with fewer toxicity issues. We are hunting for promising molecules from the Himalayan flora using multi-disciplinary approaches," Kumar added.

(With inputs from PTI)

IMAGE: Instagram/crazy___wanderer/KanganaRanaut