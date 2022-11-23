Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Shraddha's 2020 Complaint Against Aaftab: 'He Isolated Her...'

Shraddha Walkar's gruesome murder and the arrest of her live-in boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala sent shockwaves across the nation. In a recent development in the murder case, it has come to light that Shraddha had filed a police complaint in 2020, wherein she mentioned that Aaftab had tried to kill her and had been assaulting her for 6 months. In the letter, Shraddha also stated that Aaftab threatened to chop her into pieces, which is what transpired in May 2022.

Following the development, recently, actor Kangana Ranaut penned a long note on her Instagram Story and shared her opinion on the matter.

Kangana Ranaut shares her opinion on Shraddha Walkar's 2020 police complaint

Sharing a copy of Shraddha's 2020 police complaint against Aaftab, Kangana wrote, "this is the letter Shraddha wrote to the police in 2020, pleading for help..he always tried to choke her and threatened to cut her in pieces...she has mentioned that he was blackmailing her but how did he manage to brainwash her and take to Delhi. He isolated her and then fulfilled his dexter fantasy, we all the 'promise of marriage' a bait all girls take."

The actor continued," She was not weak or emotionally needy...she was just a girl born to dress and feed the dolls, take care of them and nurture them, make their beds and tell them bedtime stories, unfortunately, she had the heart of a female and its primitive instinct is to protect and heal...a woman is essentially a womb a mother like our earth who sees no discrimination in those who deserve her and those who don't...she believes in fairyland and believes that the world needs her love to heal, she is the feminine goddess of healing powers."

Concluding her note, Kangana mentioned, "She was not weak she was just a girl who thought she was in a fairy tale fighting the dark demons of her hero for we all know love triumphs all..she went too far to fight his demons but he wanted them to win and they did."

Twenty-eight-year-old Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He then kept Shraddha's mutilated body parts in a 300-litre fridge at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them at various places across Delhi.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT)