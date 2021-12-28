Kangana Ranaut Reacts To 'Thalaivii' Featuring On 2021 Forbes India Best-watched Film List

Actor Kangana Ranaut who stepped into the shoes of former late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa for Thalaivii has been receiving rave reviews from all across. The film that gives a brief view about the late politician’s life and history in films was well received by fans and critics alike. The political drama that was released in September this year, found a spot in Forbes India's best movies watched 2021. This news has left Kangana quite excited to witness her hard work being praised alongside other critically acclaimed films.

The film directed by AL Vijay and written by K V Vijayendra Prasad was released on OTT nearly two weeks after the theatrical run. Notably, the Hindi version of Thalaivii has been released on Netflix, however, the Tamil and Telugu version of it is scheduled to stream after two weeks. Meanwhile, Thalaivii was earlier slated to hit the theatres in April but was pushed ahead owing to the second wave of COVID-19 that hit India. Apart from Kangana, the film also starred Bhagyashree and Arvind Swamy in key roles.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Thalaivii appearing on Forbes India most-watched films list

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared the news with her fans. She shared the snapshot from the Forbes India official website and wrote, “ Thalaivii listed as one of the best of the year among national and international films.” In another slide on her stories, she wrote, “Here’s your list of best films of 2021.. go for them if you haven’t already.” The official website of Forbes India hailed the actor’s stupendous acting skills. “Kangana Ranaut plays J Jayalalithaa in this biopic of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The movie shows her journey from being an actor to a politician of repute. Ranaut’s performance is one of the hallmarks of the film. She excels as a showbiz star, a lover, and a people’s leader, with a range of emotions and expressions,” the website wrote.

Earlier, the Tanu Weds Manu actor had penned a gratitude note for the team and revealed that rarely a film is loved 'passionately and unanimously’ by the people and she is glad to know that Thalaivii is one such film. The actor who had to undergo massive body transformation for the film had taken to Instagram then and penned her journey of gaining 20 kg’s for the role and then shredding it.

IMAGE: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut/Taran_Adarsh