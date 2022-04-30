Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Writer Chris Gore's Comparison Of 'Dhaakad' With 'Black Widow'

Touted to be one of the highly-anticipated films, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad is all set for its theatrical release on May 20, 2022. The Manikarnika actor will be essaying the role of Agent Agni and she is leaving no stones unturned in ensuring that each look that features her is the best. The Queen will stun audiences with her 7 different looks with the makers of Dhaakad promising never-seen-before high octane stunts at the actor's behest. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Saswata Chatterjee.

Dhaakad is not only getting national recognition but Kangana Ranaut starrer is garnering attention in foreign countries too. Recently, an American author Chris Gore expressed his views on Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie.

Kangana Ranaut says, "Indians sab mein best hain"

On April 29, 2022, Chris Gore took to his official Twitter handle and stated that Marvel's Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow should have been like Dhaakad. He tweeted, "This is what the Black Widow movie should’ve been. #DhaakadTrailer #Dhaakad." The lead protagonist of the film, Kangana Ranaut, was quick to react to it.

'Dhaakad' Trailer

The recently released trailer of Dhaakad saw Kangana Ranaut performing some high-octane action sequences. Agni is on a mission to bust Asia's biggest human trafficking syndicate, which operates from the coal mining belt in central India. The trailer also marks the appearance of Arjun Rampal, playing Rudraveer, who is seen involved in a tough fight with Agent Agni. Sharing the trailer on the photo-blogging site, the Queen actor wrote in the caption, "She doesn't budge, she doesn't stop, she doesn't surrender! That's how Agent Agni rolls Get ready for some #Dhaakad action in theatres on 20th May 2022 Check out the #DhaakadTrailer. Click on the link in the bio. #AgniAaRahiHai #DhaakadTrailerOutNow." Watch here:

Recently, she even shared the teaser of the film ahead of the trailer release. Asking fans whose side they would pick, Ranaut wrote in the caption, "A havoc is in the making because that's what happens when a tornado meets a volcano.

This face-off is going to be fierce! Whose side would you pick? #DhaakadTrailer out tomorrow. Catch Agent Agni and Rudraveer in action in theatres on 20th May 2022."

