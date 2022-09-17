Kangana Ranaut Recalls Facing 'identity Crisis' While Playing Indira Gandhi In 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut will be stepping into the shoes of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi in her forthcoming political drama Emergency, the shoot of which is currently underway. The actor, who has also directed and produced the movie, recently penned a note on facing an 'identity crisis' while being deeply involved in your project, mentioning that 'one can never go back to being the same person' once the character sets in. Set in the 1970s, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman and Mahima Chaudhry in pivotal roles.

Kangana Ranaut reflects on playing Indira Gandhi in Emergency

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, September 17, the actor shared a BTS glimpse of her in Indira Gandhi's getup alongside a throwback picture. In the caption, she wrote, "Today is a break day, I don’t call it a break I call it a pause day….

On such a blank beat you wonder where did you loose yourself….. You dissolve in the character and find that nothing of you is left in you. You see your own pictures like a stranger and wonder will you ever be the same."

She continued, "The truth is you can never go back to being the same person, once a character has happened to you it remains like a scar on the soul, like the darkness of the night, like the glow of the moon, like a realisation you can’t own, like a million shinning suns, like the dizzying hights of the mountains and suffocating depths of the sea….. a character will remain regardless of you."

Emergency marks Kangana Ranaut's second directorial outing after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

On the work front, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, taking on the role of an Indian Air Force Officer. She also has Sita- The Incarnation in the pipeline.

