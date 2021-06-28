Kangana Ranaut Recalls Her Film Journey With A Fan-made Video; Says She "suffered A Lot"

After Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut kickstarted her career with her critically acclaimed role in the 2006 film Gangster, there was no going back for her. The 34-year-old actor has won several accolades in the last 15 years including four National Film Awards and has featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. On Sunday, June 27, the One Take Actor shared a fan-made video on Instagram and reflected on her journey in the Bollywood industry.

Kangana Ranaut recalls her 15-year-old journey in the film industry

Kangana Ranaut shared a fan-made video that was sent to her by her sister and it featured a montage of Kangana's moments from her debut film to her upcoming highly anticipated movie Thalaivi. The video showed 17-year-old Kangana when she debuted in Gangster and then went on to give stellar performances in movies like Woh Lamhe, Life in a Metro, Fashion within a couple of years. The video also showed her celebrating the success of Tanu Weds Manu, her interview for Manikarnika, and ended with her clip from the trailer launch of Thalaivi.

Along with the video, the Queen actor reflected on her journey and dived into the memories of struggle to make it as an actress in Bollywood. Kangana wrote in the caption, "My sister sent this to me a fan-made video, made me smile. This is what growing up in the film industry looks like, I was a minor when I started working, I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing not struggling to make career that too without parents or proper understanding and guidance of film industry but it also gave me lot of time if today I feel after starting from a scratch at 16 and struggling for more than a decade to achieve success I can still start from a scratch at 34 and build my own studio and be a successful filmmaker because I have time". She added, "I truly believe in what Krishna said in Geeta, everything that appears bad has some good in it and everything that appears good at the surface definitely carries the seed of some bad in its womb… whether or not we see it that’s our problem but that does not change the nature of reality. BTW thanks for the video".

A look at Kangana Ranaut's latest projects

Kangana Ranaut will be starring in the biographical film Thalaivi based on late politician J. Jayalalithaa, who served six times as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. While the film was slated for a theatrical release on April 23, 2021, the film is indefinitely post-posed due to the Covid-19 crisis in India. On the work front, Kangana will be playing a daring and fierce fighter pilot in Tejas and Agent Agni in Dhaakad. She will be playing India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her next directional Emergency. Kangana has also announced the sequel to her 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi titled Manikarnika Returns.

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM

