Kangana Ranaut Receives Partial Relief In 2 Cases As Mumbai, Karnataka Courts Pass Orders

Kangana Ranaut received partial relief in separate cases filed against her, including one filed by Javed Akhtar on Thursday. The actor was granted bail by a Mumbai court in a defamation suit filed by the lyricist-writer. In another case, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a First Information Report (FIR) against her over alleged objectionable comments on the farmers’ protests.

Kangana Ranaut gets relief in cases

The bailable warrant issued against Kangana was dismissed by Andheri’s metropolitan court on Thursday in the defamation suit filed by Javed Akhtar. This was after the Tanu Weds Manu star made an appearance in court on Thursday

The court had summoned the actor to appear before it on March 1. However, she failed to make an appearance, prompting the court to issue a bailable warrant.

Akhtar has accused Kangana Ranaut of defaming him and making false statements again in an interview where she spoke about nepotism and `cliques' in the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court quashed the First Information Report against her over the comments on the farmer protests.

As per reports, the single-judge bench of Justice HP Sandheshs, remitted the case back to the magistrate for consideration, citing procedural lapses. It noted that the order by the court to register an FIR against her on October 9, 2020, was passed mechanically.

Kangana had allegedly used the term ‘terrorists’ while referring to the farmers protesting against the government’s farm laws. The court reportedly came down heavily on the alleged tweet where she had made the statement. The judge stated that celebrities must exercise restraint while expressing their opinion. There are some more cases against Kangana, including one where she has been booked for 'sedition.'