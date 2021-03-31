Kangana Ranaut Receives Sweet Thank You Message By Ekta Kapoor For 'Pagglait'

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, to share a thank you message to Kangana Ranaut after latter heaped praises on her recently released film Pagglait. Ekta Kapoor shared a Viral Bhayani post that showed Kangana and Pagglait starrer Sanya Malhotra’s pic. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “Thanks @kanganaranaut waiting for #thalaivi”. Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to praise Sanya Malhotra and the film. Sharing a recent tweet of the actor, Kangana wrote, “She is soooo good... I am glad people are recognising her talent, I heard #PagglaitOnNetflix is doing amazingly well... so happy for you Sanya you deserve everything and much more ... lots of love to you”. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Twitter tweet below.

Since the much-anticipated dark comedy-drama Pagglait premiered on Netflix on March 26, 2021, it has received overwhelmingly positive feedback on social media. The film stars Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharma, and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles. Other cast members of the film include Sayani Gupta, Natasha Rastogi, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Jameel Khan, Chetan Sharma, Meghna Malik, Ananya Khare and Bhupesh Pandya.

This Umesh Bist-directed film's plot revolves around a young widow who must learn how to face her family and find herself. “Widowed soon after marriage, a young woman grapples with an inability to grieve, quirky relatives, and a startling discovery about her late husband,” according to Netflix. The production of the film began in 2019 and the Coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in production. Arijit Singh composed the soundtrack for the film. Arijit Singh sings the majority of the film's songs, which number in the dozens. Check out the Pagglait trailer below.

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her upcoming film Thalaivi where she portrays the role of Jayalalithaa. Thalaivi is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Thirumal Reddy and Hitesh Thakkar. The movie is set to release worldwide in Telegu, Hindi, and Tamil, in cinemas on April 23, 2021. Kangana Ranaut had recently posted the film's trailer and fans were all gaga over it. Watch the trailer below.

