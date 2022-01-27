Actress Kangana Ranaut is among one of the most versatile actresses of the B-Town. Within a span of a few years, she has carved a niche for herself and has managed to strengthen her foothold in the film industry with her impressive acting skills. But the journey towards fame was a long road for the actress.

Kangana Ranaut hails from Himachal Pradesh. She never shies away from expressing her love for her home state and always feels fortunate to be born in a valley that has beauty in bulk. Recently, the Queen actress shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of Himachal Pradesh's scenic beauty and its traditional dance culture. Sharing the video Kangana penned a deep thoughtful caption.

Kangana Ranaut shares a traditional dance video of Himachal Pradesh

Taking to her Instagram stories the Tanu Weds Manu actress, shared a video from Himachal Pradesh in which the girls are seen dancing in traditional outfits, with some folk music being played in the background. Sharing the video, Kangana captioned it as "Stay connected to your roots".

Take a look here:

Along with this, Kangana also shared a picture of her hometown 'Mandi' in which the Thalaivii actress revealed an interesting detail about the significance of the letter 'M' in her life. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, Kangana captioned it as -"Born in Mandi, Settled in Mumbai, lives in Manali, M se all these places and M se Maa"

Take a look at her Instagram story:

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the 2021 biopic Thalaivii. It is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix and is available in Hindi and Tamil. Apart from this, Kangana is now all set to bring a unique story as a producer with her next venture Tiku Weds Sheru. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film as it stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. The actress keeps her fans entertained with regular updates and behind the scene pictures of the film. Currently, Kangana has several films in her kitty including big projects like Dhaakad, Tejas, and Sita: The Incarnation.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut