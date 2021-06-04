Kangana Ranaut Relishes A Pahadi Delicacy 'siddu' From Bua's Kitchen, Asks Fans To Try Too

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared some photos of the dish Siddu made by her aunt. She posted two photos of the delicacy on her Instagram story and helped her fans understand what Siddu is and what it is made up of and urged them to try the treat some time. Kangana often posts about things related to her culture and traditions and educates her fans about them all.

IMAGE CREDIT: KANGANA RANAUT/INSTAGRAM STORIES

The first photo posted by Kangana featured many Siddus in a container and the caption read, “Steaming hot Siddu from my Bua Ji's house.” In the second post, Kangana introduced her fans to what the stuffing looks like inside a Siddu. She described the dish and wrote, “Siddu is a pahadi delicacy, it is steamed, eaten with desi ghee and chutney, feels soft and fluffy. It got gentle very subtle taste, light on stomach. It’s stuffed with locals nuts like walnuts and almonds blended with posta dana, try some time.” In the photo, the stuffing of the Siddu can be seen with ghee dripping off it.

IMAGE CREDIT: KANGANA RANAUT/INSTAGRAM STORIES

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram is full of photos of her with her family members. It has many photos of her with her nephew. Recently, Kangana posted a video of her nephew when he was few months old. In the video, her nephew can be seen sulking whenever a man says ‘no’ to him in a stern voice. The video was showered with comments by her fans who gushed over his cuteness.

On the work front

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the movie Panga, which revolved around the story of Jaya Nigam and her journey to regain her passion for Kabaddi and play it. In the future, Kangana will be seen in the upcoming movie Thalaivi, which is a biographical film on the life of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be seen playing the role of the politician in the movie. The film was scheduled to release on April 23, 2021, but due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the release date has been postponed indefinitely. She will also play pivotal roles in the movies Dhaakad and Tejas.

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT/INSTAGRAM

