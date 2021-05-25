Kangana Ranaut Relishes Halwa Made By Sister Rangoli Chandel; Shares A Glimpse

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a glimpse of a special dessert made by her sister Rangoli Chandel. On May 24, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Halwa made by her sister. Sharing an Instagram Story of Rangoli Chandel's special Halwa, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Thanks Rangoli Chandel for lovely halwa".

Kangana Ranaut's sister makes Halwa for the 'Thalaivi' actor

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM STORIES

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended permanently for violating its rules around hate speech. However, later on, Twitter's competitor app, Koo welcomed the Queen actor. Kangana Ranaut's first post on Koo stated that she was right in believing that the 'Made in India' platform is like "home" while everything else was rented. Kangana Ranaut has over 4.48 lakh followers on Koo.

The co-founder of Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, also reshared Kangana's post and said, "This was @kanganarofficial's first Koo". He further added, "She's right in saying Koo is like her home while everything else is rented". Back in February, Ranaut, in her first Koo (as the messages on the platform are called), had said"...magar bhade ka ghar bhade ka hota hai, apna ghar kaisa bhi ho apna hota hai (a rented house is rented, one's own house is one's own no matter what). Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka welcomed Ranaut, saying she can share her opinions on the platform with a sense of pride.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in 2020's film, Panga. The sports film was directed and co-written by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Apart from Ranaut, the film also starred Jassie Gill star in the lead role and Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha, Megha Burman and Smita Tambe were seen in supporting roles.

For her next, the star has bagged several films in her kitty. She will be next seen in the biographical film on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi. It is directed by A. L. Vijay and stars Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani among others. Kangana is also a part of the cast ensembles of Dhaakad and Tejas.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM

