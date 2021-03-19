Kangana Ranaut Remembers 'cinema's Lost Hero' Sai Paranjpye On Her 83rd Birthday

On March 19, 2021, actor Kangana Ranaut took to her official Twitter handle to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for cinema’s first woman writer and director, Sai Paranjpye. Remembering her on a special occasion, the Dhaakad actor hailed Sai’s life’s works and recalled her contribution to the Hindi film industry. Expressing her thoughts and opinions, she claimed that everyone in the industry has ‘forgotten the heroes’.

She penned that there are many ‘lost heroes of Cinema’ who media ‘conveniently forgets’. She called Sai ‘a hero’ and ‘one of the first women writer and director’, who made ‘exceptional cinema’. She further recalled her works such as Sparsh and Chasme Buddoor, and extended her warm greetings on her birthday. Along with the sweet caption, she also shared two pictures of the writer, reminding all of her contribution to everyone.

As soon as the tweet was uploaded, many of her fans rushed to drop their wished Sai Paranjpye in the comments on Kangana’s latest post. A fan wrote that such icons of ‘Indian Cinema’ deserve much more mainstream recognition and further expressed her thoughts that for Kangana as a female writer and director herself, Sai must be a huge source of inspiration. He further wished her ‘happy birthday’.

Another one wrote ‘Kudos Kangana’ and applauded her for ‘acknowledging the ‘legends and unsung heroes’ selflessly, while Bollywood is ‘conveniently forgetting’ them and has restricted itself to ‘five mediocre nepo-kids dating each other’. A netizen wrote that there are ‘good actors in the film industry’ but no one ‘knows’ their value. Another one simply recalled Sai’s one movie he calls it ‘all-time favourite’ is Chashme Buddoor.

Such Icons of Indian cinema deserve much more mainstream recognition, I am sure as a female writer/director yourself, someone like Sai Paranjpye must be a huge source of inspiration for you

A very Happy Birthday to her ♥ï¸ — ð™‰ð™–ð™«ð™ž (@NaviKRStan) March 19, 2021

Kudos Kangana..

While Bullywood conveniently forgets legends & unsung heroes and has deliberately restricted itself to 5 mediocre nepo-kids dating each other..

Kangana acknowledges them selflessly — Tabby (@Tabby34990656) March 19, 2021

Good actors and actresses are definitely in the film industry, but no one knows their value. — Abhishek mishra Baba (@Abhishe85507069) March 19, 2021

One movie I can call all time favourite is chashme badoor — Inquisitive Soul (@1amLe0) March 19, 2021

Happy Birthday to Sai Paranjpye Ji

the director who ran with hares and tortoises, She was sharp and clear-sighted, but so gentle and funny too. pic.twitter.com/vnUaELGflN — Ravi Rana (@raviranabjp) March 19, 2021

Who is Sai Paranjpye?

Sai is the first woman movie director and a screenwriter. She has helmed award-winning films such as Sparsh, Katha, Chasme Buddoor and Disha. She has also penned and helmed several Marathi plays like Jaswandi, Sakkhe Shejari and Albel. The award-winning director, who began her career with All India Radio as an announcer, has also worked with Doordarshan Television. Alongside making ads, daily soaps and films, she has also released her documentary, Suee. She has been honoured with Padma Bhushan from the Government of India in 2006.

Image Source: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter