Kangana Ranaut Remembers Former PM Indira Gandhi On Her Birth Anniversary; Pens Note

Kangana Ranaut fondly remembered India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of her birth anniversary today, November 19. The actor, who's all set to essay Gandhi's role in the upcoming political drama Emergency, took to social media and hailed the leader for her spirit, mind and power. She also Indira Gandhi one of the 'greatest women of all time'. Gandhi was appointed the nation's third Prime Minister in 1966 and remains the only female to hold the position to date.

Kangana Ranaut remembers Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, November 19, the actor shared a monochrome picture of Gandhi and wrote, "Why a woman is only about her body? she had the mind of a conqueror, spirit of a phoenix and power of a dictator..Happy birthday Mrs Gandhi."

In a follow-up story, Kangana shared a BTS glimpse from the sets of Emergency, where she could be seen being decked up as the former PM. Continuing her tribute, Kangana added, "One of the greatest women of all time, conflicted, vulnerable and frighteningly dangerous...Happy birthday Mrs Gandhi." Take a look.

Meanwhile, several leaders and people from all walks of life remembered the former PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered Gandhi on her birth anniversary and wrote, "Tributes to our former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."

Tributes to our former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2022

Apart from Kangana, Emergency will feature Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as cultural activist Pupul Jayakar and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

In an earlier conversation with ANI, Kangana discussed why Emergency is an important project. She said, "Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience. Since the teaser has dropped, it's been trending at number 1, it has taken the nation by storm and it is a validation of the fact that this is what people are starved for."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT/ PTI)