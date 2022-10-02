Kangana Ranaut Remembers Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri On His 118th Birth Anniversary

Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 118th birth anniversary today, October 2. Remembering the iconic leader, who gave India 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan, Kangana shared an old video of him addressing the nation and penned a heartfelt note alongside it. Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanthi (October 2) also coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday. October 2, the Queen actor shared a throwback video of Lal Bahadur Shastri and mentioned, "Remembering former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his birth anniversary. #LalBahadurShastri." Take a look.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the iconic figure by penning a heartfelt note, while also sharing glimpses from Shastri's gallery in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi. "Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Today, on Shastri Ji’s Jayanti I am also sharing some glimpses from his gallery in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi, which showcases his life journey and accomplishments as PM. Do visit the Museum… pic.twitter.com/09yi9FWQSs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

Lal Bahadur Shastri served as the second Prime Minister of India from 1964 to 1966. In his thirty years of service to the country, the leader held various other portfolios in the Union Cabinet – Minister for Railways; Minister for Transport and Communications and others.

More on Kangana Ranaut's work front

The actor will be seen in the political drama Emergency wherein she takes the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik and more. She also has Tejas as well as Sita- The Incarnation in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT/ PTI)