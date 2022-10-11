Kangana Ranaut Remembers JP On Birth Anniversary, Talks About Leader's Role In 'Emergency'

Indian Independence activist Jayaprakash Narayan popularly referred to as JP is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for whose overthrow he had called for a "total revolution". On his birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut who is directing a film on Emergency, penned a special message.

In Kangana's directorial upcoming film, Emergency, the role of JP will be essayed by Anupam Kher. In a bid to pay her endearing tribute to the hero of the anti-Emergency movement, on his birth anniversary, the Tanu Weds Manu star shared the poster featuring Anupam and confessed how the forthcoming film will do complete justice to his character.

Kangana Ranaut remembers Jayaprakash Narayan on birth anniversary

JP, as a political leader, inspired people to devote themselves to nation-building. While offering her tribute to the late leader, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Remebering Lok neta Jayaprakash Narayan ji on his birth anniversary...Emergency will do justice to this legendary leader who has been buried in the pages of history.." and tagged Anupam Kher as well.

The upcoming political drama is written and directed by Kangana, who also features in the film as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Anupam will play JP Narayan, who was an opponent of Indira Gandhi in the 1970s. Earlier, in a press statement, Kangana said she felt privileged to have roped in Anupam on board to essay the role of JP.

"JP Narayan was the most powerful human being to have happened after Mahatma Gandhi in politics in recent Indian history. The kind of influence he had on people was enormous… I wanted an actor who had the personality and calibre to match up to that larger-than-life persona of Lok Neta, JP Narayan. Anupam ji with his stature, his acting skills, his overall persona fit into the role perfectly," the actor-director had said.

After devoting his entire life to the struggle to free India from the shackles of bondage, Narayan passed away in Patna on 8 October 1979, three days before his 77th birthday, due to diabetes and heart ailments. In March 1979, while he was in the hospital, his death had been erroneously announced by the Indian Prime Minister, Morarji Desai, causing a grief wave of national mourning.



