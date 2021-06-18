Kangana Ranaut Remembers Rani Laxmi Bai On Her Death Anniversary

Actor Kangana Ranaut essayed the revolutionary role of Rani Laxmibai in her film Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. Kangana took to her social media account to share a clip of herself from the movie Manikarnika on the occasion of Rani Laxmibai’s death anniversary. On June 18, 1858, Rani Laxmibai died while fighting the British troops near Gwalior.

Kangana Ranaut remembers Rani Laxmibai's 'supreme self-sacrifice'

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share a clip from her movie Manikarnika to give her tribute to the revolutionary figure Rani Laxmibai. Kangana also wrote a message with the clip and said, “On this day when Rani Laxmibai made supreme self-sacrifice remembering her iconic roar which shook British empire ‘Main Apni Jhansi Nahi Dungi’.” The clip shows the scene where Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmibai challenges a British commander and took an oath to not give her throne even if it means to participate in a war. Have a look at the post below.

Manikarnika was born in the town of Varanasi into a Marathi Karhade Brahmin family. Her struggles in life began at the age of four when her mother died. She was raised solely by her father who worked as an advisor in the court of Peshwa. Rani Laxmibai’s father would always act as her guide and support her learning horsemanship, self-defence, archery, and shooting. In 1842, Manikarnika got married to the King of Jhansi Gangadhar Rao Newalkar and got the name of Rani Laxmibai.

Kangana Ranaut played the role of Rani Laxmibai in the movie Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi in the year 2019. The film revolved around the life of Manikarnika who became the wife of the king of Jhansi and refused to bow down when the East India Company tried to annex the kingdom of Jhansi. Laxmibai’s rebellion soon turns into a fiery revolution against the British Raj. The film was released on January 25, 2019, and was directed by Kangana Ranaut herself. Kiran Deohans and Gnana Shekar V.S helmed the cinematography department. Actors like Ankita Lokhande, Krish, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi, Kulbhusan Kharbanda, and several others played pivotal roles in the movie.

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM

