The nation is celebrating National Unity Day on October 31 in order to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who served as the first Deputy Prime Minister of India and first Home Minister of India from 1947 to 1950. Politicians as well as celebrities have been paying their heartfelt tributes to the great leader on social media. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also marked the day by dedicating a special post to Patel.

Kangana Ranaut remembers Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

The Manikarnika actor headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the story section. "Remembering the extraordinary statesmen and the Iron Man #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his birth anniversary. Jai Hind!" she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Sardar Patel on the occasion of his 147th birthday at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia. Flower petals were showered on the world's tallest statue by helicopters. PM Modi also participated in the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' celebrations by attending the parade. He also administered the oath pledging to ensure the unity, integrity, and security of the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Monday at Patel Chowk in the national capital. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi accompanied her.

"My humble tributes on the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Patel! He was modern India's architect and builder of our administrative system. He is counted among the main guides of the development journey of modern India. Our country will always be indebted to him," the President tweeted.

लौह पुरुष सरदार पटेल की जयंती पर मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! वे आधुनिक भारत के शिल्पकार थे और हमारी प्रशासनिक प्रणाली के निर्माता भी। उनकी गणना आधुनिक भारत की विकास-यात्रा के प्रमुख मार्गदर्शकों में होती है। हमारा देश सदैव उनका ऋणी रहेगा। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2022

It is pertinent to note that October 31 also marks Smt Indira Gandhi's death anniversary. Kangana Ranaut also remembered the former Prime Minister of India on her Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut, PTI