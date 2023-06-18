Kangana Ranaut Remembers The Time When Irrfan Khan Wanted To Play 'heroine' In Her Film

Kangana Ranaut’s production Tiku Weds Sheru is all set to release on OTT on June 23. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, and Avneet Kaur, 21, in the lead roles. Ahead of its release, Kangana reminisced about the late actor Irrfan Khan. The actor was her first choice to play Sheru in the movie.

3 things you need to know

Tiku Weds Sheru is Kangana Ranaut’s first production film.

Late actor Irrfan Khan and Kangana were the first choice as the leads of the film.

The film was initially titled Divine Lovers.

Kangana Ranaut says she misses Irrfan Khan

Kangana took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and stated that she is “deeply missing” Irrfan Khan. The actress shared a news headline which read, “I’ll take a script where Kangana is hero, I am heroine, jokes Irrfan Khan." In the caption, the Queen star wrote, “We were supposed to be Tiku and Sheru… today while we stand so close to its release… deeply missing Irrfan saab, his charm, his humour and generosity as an actor.”

(Screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story)

Earlier, at the Tiku Weds Sheru trailer launch, Kangana revealed that the film was initially slated for a launch in 2016. It was titled Divine Lovers and was supposed to have her and Irrfan Khan in lead roles. Sai Kabir was finalised as the director but the film got stalled when he fell ill for three to four years. When the director resumed writing the script, Irrfan passed away in April 2020. Kangana remarked she too was not in the same mental state as she was eight to ten years earlier.

Tiku Weds Sheru is not an ordinary love story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays a junior artist in the film industry in Tiku Weds Sheru. Avneet Kaur plays a vivacious girl who moves to Mumbai to pursue her acting career. Tiku marries Sheru in order to pursue her ambition of becoming an actress, but she soon falls in love with him. The trailer of the film depicts Tiku and Sheru's romance and their ensuing adventures in a world of drugs and the underworld. Tiku Weds Sheru also stars Zakir Hussain, Vipin Sharma, Mukesh S. Bhatt, Suresh Vishwakarma, Ghanshyam Garg, and Khushi Bhardwaj in major roles.