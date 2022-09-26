Kangana Ranaut Reminded Of Great-grandparents After Stumbling Upon Detail About HP Polls

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is one of the actors who often talks about her heritage. The Queen star is an avid social media user and shares stories from her childhood and her hometown with her followers. Recently, she shared pictures of her great-grandparents and revealed they lived for over 100 years.

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, which are scheduled in November 2022, a piece of news on Twitter caught Kangana's attention. The news revealed Himachal Pradesh, where she was born and brought up, has 1,294 voters above 100 years of age. The piece of news reminded the National Award-winner of her great-grandparents as she penned a long note to let her fans know about them.

In the note, Kangana revealed how her great-grandparents lived for over 100 years and passed away peacefully. She also revealed her great grandfather was a freedom fighter and also served as an MLA for 15 years. She wrote, "My great grandfather was a freedom fighter and after that became a MLA and remained one for 15 year s, he passed away in 2010, I was filming for Tanu weds Manu part 1... he was almost 102 years old... and my great grandmother died sooner after his death she was above 100 as well... no diabetes, dementia or any other illness... not even blood pressure... on last day of sharad this tweet made me miss them so much... they were wonderful people."

The Tanu Weds Manu actor also shared pictures of her great-grandparents on her IG stories. She revealed she used to call them Amma Ji and Dada Ji. Take a look at the photos here.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movies

Kangan Ranaut will soon step into the shoes of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film Emergency. The actor will not only lead the political drama but is also donning the director's hat for it. Apart from this, Kangana also has Tejas and Sita in her kitty. The actor is also gearing up for the release of her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru, which will see Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.