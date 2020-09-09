Kangana Ranaut Replies To PC Sreeram, Says, 'Don't Know What Made You Uneasy About Me'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to respond to the National award winner PC Sreeram after he turned down a film because she was the lead actress. Replying to the legendary cinematographer, Ranaut wrote, "I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir, it’s entirely my loss."

She further added, "I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy about me but I am glad you took the right call, wish you all the best." [sic] Sreeram replied back saying, "Much appreciated."

Sreeram on Tuesday revealed, "Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right. Wishing them all the best." [sic]

I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir, it’s entirely my loss, I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy about me but I am glad you took the right call, wish you all the best 🙂🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana hit headlines when she revealed inside details about Bollywood 'mafia' and exposed details about drugs being consumed by celebrities. The actor who was at her Manali residence since March returned to Mumbai on September 9.

The BMC on Wednesday demolished Queen actor’s office in Mumbai while she was still en route to the city from Chandigarh. BMC workers armed with jackhammers, demolition tools started to bring down a portion of Kangana's office with the help of a JCB machine. The workers broke into her office premises and began the demolition proceedings inside as well.

