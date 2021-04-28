Kangana Ranaut Responds To Chetan Bhagat's 'Pfizer & Moderna Are Best Vaccines' Claim

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, author Chetan Bhagat took to his Twitter handle to make a claim that 'Pfizer and Moderna are the best vaccines', and suggested that India should procure them. Kangana Ranaut meanwhile delivered her rebuttal and asked Bhagat, "Who said they are best?'

She wrote, "I have friends who took #Pfizer and suffered worse fevers/body aches, when will you all stop hating India / Indian, our own vaccines are much in demand across the world and right now to be #AatmanirbharBharat means boost in our economy, stop being a pest." [sic]

Liberalized third phase of Vaccination

The liberalized third phase, which is slated to begin on May 1, has opened the vaccination drive, which was earlier limited to those aged 45 years and above, to all aged 18 and above. To meet the growing need for vaccination, the Centre has asked the vaccine manufacturing companies to scale up their production with the help of International as well as national players and has allowed them to supply 50 percent of the produced doses to state and private hospitals directly, which means now the States and the private hospitals do not have to go through the entire process, and can directly get it from the manufacturers at the price declared by them.

At present, India has in use two vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, and will soon have the Sputnik V in the race. Besides, there are around five more vaccine candidates in the advanced clinical stages of development.