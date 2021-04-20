Kangana Ranaut Responds To Netizens Pointing Out At Onions In Her Navratri Meal Picture

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, to respond to users after she got trolled for posting a pic of Durga Ashtami prasad with 'onions’. Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Can’t believe #Onion is one of the top trends”. She added, "Well this is not to hurt anyone but the beauty of Hinduism is that it’s not rigid like other religions, let’s not ruin that, I am fasting today if my family wants to eat a salad with parsadam let’s not ridicule them #Onion #navratri2021”. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Twitter tweet below.

Can’t believe #Onion is one of the top trends. Well this is not to hurt anyone but the beauty of Hinduism is that it’s not rigid like other religions,let’s not ruin that,I am fasting today if my family wants to eat salad with parsadam let’s not ridicule them #Onion #navratri2021 https://t.co/ghBppqdHQl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

Kangana's Durga Ashtami fast

Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to keep her fans up to date on her recent activities. In the photograph, she is displaying the Prasad that has been prepared for Ashtami 2021. A few puris are seen on a plate, alongside a portion of halwa that has been covered in nuts. A small bowl of boondi raita is also visible on the right side of the plate, while fancy cutlery is on the left. A small bowl of raw salad with chilli and a few onion rings can also be seen in the picture.

In the caption along with the picture shared on social media, Kangana wrote that she will fast on the occasion of Durga Ashtami 2021, which is on April 20. She added that she found the entire process difficult because she made the delicious prasadam at home. She also wished her fans on the occasion of Ashtami.

Imagine to be fasting on ashtami when parsadam in your house looks like this .... à¤…à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¤®à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ðŸ¥°ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/pRYp6KRDNX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

However, Kangana got trolled online after she posted a picture of Durga Ashtami bhog prasad with onions. Soon after she shared the post on Twitter, netizens flooded her timeline with many reactions. For the uninitiated, eating onions and garlic is forbidden during the nine-day Navratri festival. During the festival, people usually fast and perform puja rituals, praying to 9 different forms of Maa Durga. This year, Chaitra Navratri began on April 13 and will continue until Ram Navami on April 21. Take a look at a few reactions below.

Onions kon khata hai fasting mai ? ðŸ¤· — A. (@arshu_it) April 20, 2021

And First Rule of Navratri is Ban on Garlic and ONION ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£



Aur yeh Fast me Khaa Rahi Hai ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­



Anti Hindu ðŸ¤¬ — Being Human (@ashutoswrites) April 20, 2021

Image Source: PTI