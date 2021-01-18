Kangana Ranaut reveals 3rd most 'awful thing' about being actor after nepotism, 'mafia'

Actors might be visible on screen for two-three hours in a movie, but they often have to work for months even for this appearance. Right from shooting at multiple locations, memorising lines and taking up various physical challenges for a role, the job of an artist is not a cakewalk. Kangana Ranaut highlighted one such challenge, which was night shifts.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Looks Fierce And Promising In The New Poster Of 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut on hating night shifts

Kangana Ranaut’s digs at nepotism and ‘movie mafia’ in the film industry have been common. However, another ‘awful thing’ about being an actor, according to her, was night shifts. The actor stated that that sleeping when the sun rose, would lead to the body clock and food cycle 'going for a toss.' She stated that it would even cause loss of appetite and made her 'disoriented.'

Kangana stated that it would take a few nights for her to adapt. The shifts seemed to have put her away from the news as well, as she sought an update from fans on what was being talked about on Twitter.

Apart from nepotism and movie mafia most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts.When sun rises you sleep, body clock and food cycle goes for a toss. First few nights I feel loss of appetite and disoriented. Hmmmm waiting for my body to adapt, what’s the news on twitter? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 17, 2021

Kangana shoots for Dhaakad in MP

Kangana is currently in Madhya Pradesh shooting for the movie Dhaakad. The actor’s meeting with the state’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had become a talking point. The leader had praised her for making a film on social issues and women entrepreneurs.

“The Beti Bachao movement has been underway in the state and I am happy that film is about the abuse faced by women and children," he tweeted.

"Padma Shri Kangana is a brilliant, talented, and a nationalist artist. I am happy that the film has put priority on social issues. I wish them the best for the shooting and thank them for shooting in the state,’ he added.

अभिनेत्री सुश्री @KanganaTeam और उनकी टीम ने आज निवास पर भेंटकर अपनी आगामी फिल्म धाकड़ की मध्यप्रदेश में शूटिंग के संबंध में चर्चा की।



प्रदेश में इस समय बेटी बचाओ अभियान चल रहा है और मुझे खुशी है कि उनकी यह फिल्म महिलाओं और बच्चों के शोषण के खिलाफ है। pic.twitter.com/T4VyRU2sk8 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 9, 2021

READ: Author Accuses Kangana Ranaut Of Copyright Violation Over New Film, To Seek Legal Counsel

The makers also launched a brand new poster of the action film on Monday, along with the release date, October 1, 2021. Kangana termed her character of Agent Agni as ‘fearless and Fiery!’.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana has two other films in her kitty. This includes Thalaivi, for which she has stepped into the shoes of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. She also enacts the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To MG Ramachandran On His Birth Anniversary

READ: Vikas Khanna Backs Kangana On Nepotism; Alleges Critics Saying 'Pay Or We’ll Destroy You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.