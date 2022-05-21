Kangana Ranaut Reveals Hollywood Debut Plans On 'TKS'; 'World Has Now Become One Place'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has taken action a notch higher with her upcoming entertainer Dhaakad. The film directed by Razneesh Ghai was released in theatres on May 20, leaving frenzied fans excited to watch the Tanu Weds Manu actor back in action. Before the release, the entire team of the film, including Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Sharib Hashmi featured on The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting their film.

The show's host, comedian Kapil shared an 'uncensored' video from the show on YouTube, in which he told the viewers that most of the crew in Dhaakad were foreigners. Followed by this, the comedian asked Kangana about her plans to make her debut in Hollywood sometime soon after such a power-packed film.

Kangana Ranaut reveals her Hollywood debut plans

Since the action in the film is inspired by International standards, Kangana shared that she has not thought of making her Hollywood debut as she feels India yields great talents. Talking about the same, she said, "Humare yaha pe itne talented log hai na, to humme kahin aane jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Ab jaise ki, world has become one place na, to sab log yaha kaam kare, waha ke log yaha pe kaam kar rahe hai. (We have a lot of talent here and don’t need to go anywhere. The world has now become one place now and a lot of people are coming from other places to India and working here)."

Having said that, Kangana even mentioned that though the makers of the film decided to rope in International stunt masters for the film, however half of the hard work was done by the actor to make the film stand out from the rest.

Elucidating upon the same, she said, "We have made a film of an international standard but 80 percent talent is ours. International critiques are saying 'They have made a better film than us', though we didn’t have .1% budget what they have.” She referred to a post recently made by author Chris Gore comparing Dhaakad with Black Widow.

The film helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai is bankrolled by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum Films. The movie is one of the big-scale projects in the country with a female lead and is touted to be India's first female spy thriller.

The Kangana Ranaut starrer takes a poor start and opened to a dull response at the box office. As per the reports of Sacnilk, the early estimates suggest that Dhaakad performed low on its first day at the ticket window and minted around Rs 1.20 cr in India net on its first day.

IMAGE: Instagram/kanganaranaut