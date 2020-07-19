Karan Johar's 'leave Bollywood' Video Surfaces After Kangana Ranaut Mentions It To Arnab

Kangana Ranaut has, time and again, opined against filmmaker Karan Johar and had, in fact, tagged him as the flag bearer of nepotism in his chat show Koffee With Karan. On Saturday, while talking to Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive show, Kangana broke silence on Johar's attempt to humiliate her on an international platform following her outcry against nepotism in 2016. The Queen actor revealed that even though the filmmaker had attempted to sabotage her career by calling out her appearance in his show, his speech at London School of Economics had caused much damage to her mind.

Kangana claimed, "Karan Johar went to the London School of Economics and said, "Kangana should leave the film industry. She should get out right away" - hooting was there, people clapped when I was here fighting nepotism. A human being has only three main things — Emotional, social, and career life - They choked everything for me. I can't get married, no financial future, don't you think the thought of suicide would cross my mind?". The clip of Johar's interaction with young students in London went viral after Kangana's revelation in her interview.

This the clip Kangana is talking about, Karan telling her to leave and people applauding. He attacked her on an international summit #KanganaSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/ODl0jTHaxe — Navi (@NaviKRStan) July 18, 2020

Netizens have also dug out clips of the two episodes of Koffee With Karan where Kangana was seemingly body-shamed by Karan Johar. Under the mask of the show's frivolity, he had asked the evidently awkward Kangana about her personal life. In a later episode, Kangana had hit back at Karan Johar by calling him a "villain who hates outsiders".

Many don't Know that #KanganaRanaut appeared in KWK in 2010 also. She was humiliated by Karan Johar who asked her about past boyfriends and plastic surgery. In 2017, she came back giving him a taste of his own medicine . She rose like a phoenix !#KanganaSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/KUjfr9w1NU — Navi (@NaviKRStan) July 18, 2020

Kangana called out Karan Johar, along with other top film producers and directors, and claimed that they “systematically sidelined” Sushant Singh Rajput thereby ruining his career. Kangana recalled that Sushant had a brilliant mind who saw through the unfair practices of the film industry and had raised his voice in support of Kangana in the heated debate about nepotism in 2016. Kangana claimed that "the film industry feels threatened by bright people like Sushant. They aren't threatened by mediocrity".

She went on to describe how "his career was killed systematically" by the alleged pall-bearers of nepotism in the film industry. The actor cited personal anecdotes to substantiate her claims and said that even though she managed to escape, Sushant had been a victim of this practice.

