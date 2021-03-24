Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Was 'rejected At First' For 'Thalaivi' Due To Her Accent

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday shared she was initially rejected by her upcoming film Thalaivi's director A.L Vijay due to her non-fluent Tamil accent. The Queen actor revealed an interesting anecdote while interacting with media in Mumbai for the trailer launch event of Thalaivi. Read to know what Kangana Ranaut said about playing late politician Jayalalithaa in the upcoming biopic.

Kangana Ranaut was initially rejected for Thalaivi due to her non-fluent Tamil accent

Kangana recalled her memories of shooting the film and how the COVID-19 pandemic impact on cinema made the filmmakers question if the film should be "dropped" midway through production. The four-time National Award winner, who recently won the Best Actress award for the films Manikarnika and Panga said, "My accent is nowhere close to being right. Tamil particularly is very difficult like Sanskrit. I had done the film now but I don't think has okayed the accent till now."

On her experience filming Thalaivi she added, "While I was on roll, he was still auditioning and told me that I have found a crystal clear accent that I was looking for in Hyderabad. So, obviously, he has rejected me long ago." When asked how comfortable as an actor she would be if her dialogues were to be dubbed in pure Tamil, she said that as an actor it would not be a "desirable experience". Kangana recalled saying, "I still remember when Ranvijay sir gave me the script he said your voice is a very important part of your personality, and your voice is half of your performance. So, you have to learn to speak Tamil in this film."

She further quipped, "I took it as a challenge, but this man (director) Vijay only rejected me, I can't help." Kangana Ranaut who also celebrated her 34th birthday on Tuesday revealed that she got emotional and broke down while talking about Thalaivi director A.L Vijay, where he had empowered her not to feel apologetic about her talent. The story of Thalaivi traces the life journey of Jayalalithaa, who was known as one of the most influential women in Indian politics.

The biopic stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami as politician M G Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree also appear in pivotal roles. Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, Thalaivi is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu in theatres on April 23, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Viral Bhayani Instagram